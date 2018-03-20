Dairy Queen offers free ice cream cones for CHOG fundraiser

DQ Grill & Chill Augusta locations brought in the first day of spring as they gave away free ice cream cones to help raise funds for Children's Hospital of Georgia, the local Children's Miracle Network Hospital. Customers were invited to make a donation to help save and improve the lives of young patients who receive their care at the hospital. Over the last 30 years, DQ has raised more than $100 million to help support the Children Hospitals around the U.S.

Hospital staff say this day

"And it's just a really rewarding thing, especially when you get to know kids like Reese and Reagan and you get to see where those dollars go and the impact that they have to bring lasting change to our Children's Hospital and to see the care and treatment. It's a really cool thing," says Grace Carryl, Development Coordinator for CHOG.



The Children's Hospital will host Miracle Treat day August 2nd - another fundraiser with DQ that will provide money for the hospital.