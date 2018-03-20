Dairy Queen offers free ice cream cones for CHOG fundraiser - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Dairy Queen offers free ice cream cones for CHOG fundraiser

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

DQ Grill & Chill Augusta locations brought in the first day of spring as they gave away free ice cream cones to help raise funds for Children's Hospital of Georgia, the local Children's Miracle Network Hospital. Customers were invited to make a donation to help save and improve the lives of young patients who receive their care at the hospital. Over the last 30 years, DQ has raised more than $100 million to help support the Children Hospitals around the U.S.
Hospital staff say this day

"And it's just a really rewarding thing, especially when you get to know kids like Reese and Reagan and you get to see where those dollars go and the impact that they have to bring lasting change to our Children's Hospital and to see the care and treatment. It's a really cool thing," says Grace Carryl, Development Coordinator for CHOG.

The Children's Hospital will host Miracle Treat day August 2nd - another fundraiser with DQ that will provide money for the hospital.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • NWS confirms straight line winds damage buildings in Augusta

    NWS confirms straight line winds damage buildings in Augusta

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:58:23 GMT
    WFXGWFXG

    The National Weather Service in Columbia has confirmed that straight line winds of 85 to 95 miles per hour downed several trees and damaged several buildings at the Textron E-Z-Go plant along Marvin Griffin Road early Tuesday morning.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service in Columbia has confirmed that straight line winds of 85 to 95 miles per hour downed several trees and damaged several buildings at the Textron E-Z-Go plant along Marvin Griffin Road early Tuesday morning.

    More >>

  • Dairy Queen offers free ice cream cones for CHOG fundraiser

    Dairy Queen offers free ice cream cones for CHOG fundraiser

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:52 PM EDT2018-03-21 00:52:53 GMT

    DQ Grill & Chill Augusta locations brought in the first day of spring as they give away free ice cream cones to help raise funds for Children's Hospital of Georgia, the local Children's Miracle Network Hospital.

    More >>

    DQ Grill & Chill Augusta locations brought in the first day of spring as they give away free ice cream cones to help raise funds for Children's Hospital of Georgia, the local Children's Miracle Network Hospital.

    More >>

  • Evans High School students plan gun violence rally

    Evans High School students plan gun violence rally

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 00:49:27 GMT

    A group of Evans High School students are taking a stand on gun violence by organizing a rally this Saturday called March For Our Lives CSRA. The March for Our Lives CSRA rally team created a GoFundMe online to raise money for sound equipment, water supply, t-shirts, banners.

    More >>

    A group of Evans High School students are taking a stand on gun violence by organizing a rally this Saturday called March For Our Lives CSRA. The March for Our Lives CSRA rally team created a GoFundMe online to raise money for sound equipment, water supply, t-shirts, banners.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly