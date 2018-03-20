Evans High School students plan gun violence rally

A group of Evans High School students are taking a stand on gun violence by organizing a rally this Saturday called March For Our Lives CSRA. The March for Our Lives CSRA rally team created a GoFund Me online to raise money for sound equipment, water supply, t-shirts, and banners.

They say the money left over will be used to fund and create a local organization for young activists who want to make a difference. Abby Brooks and Emily Ball are among a group of students who decided to take a stand after the devastating Parkland shooting. “I’m a part of a generation that’s taking a stand for problems that they believe they can fix. I know for a while, this obviously, Parkland wasn’t the first shooting that happened. There’ve been other shootings and unfortunately, we didn’t take the stand. I think now, people finally got a reality check. Like we need to do something about this. We can’t just let another school shooting happen," says Abby Brooks.

They hope their constant push for change will cause the memories of victims to never be forgotten and school safety to become a priority. “I think the worse thing, if I were a parent of one of these children, is having my daughter or son be forgotten. Like, they lived their life and now they’re gone, you know. We can’t have that happen," says Brooks.

“If we don’t talk about it now, when will we? It’s just going to be forgotten until it happens again. So, I think that it was really important for us to step out now," says Emily Ball. They believe their courage to speak up will be a ripple effect for generations to come. “I hope this will be the beginning of students now who thought they didn’t have a voice in the past, to come out and start speaking. You know, let their voices be heard and future generations," says Brooks.

They’re asking everyone to wear orange at the rally. They will begin at 10 a.m. at the Columbia County Board of Education building and end at Evans High School parking lot where they will continue the rally. If you'd like to donate to the rally, you can do so here.