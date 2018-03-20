Evans High School students plan gun violence rally

The National Weather Service in Columbia has confirmed that straight line winds of 85 to 95 miles per hour downed several trees and damaged several buildings at the Textron E-Z-Go plant along Marvin Griffin Road early Tuesday morning.More >>
DQ Grill & Chill Augusta locations brought in the first day of spring as they give away free ice cream cones to help raise funds for Children's Hospital of Georgia, the local Children's Miracle Network Hospital.
A group of Evans High School students are taking a stand on gun violence by organizing a rally this Saturday called March For Our Lives CSRA. The March for Our Lives CSRA rally team created a GoFundMe online to raise money for sound equipment, water supply, t-shirts, banners.
Augusta's new basketball team finally has a name: the 706ers. Augusta Professional Sports, LLC has been working to bring an American Basketball Association franchise to Augusta and held a contest to name the team.
A group of Augusta high school students got the chance to show off their drone flying skills in a competition on Saturday. 20 students at A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School went to Atlanta last weekend to compete in the Horizon Educational Drone Competition at the Georgia World Congress Center.
