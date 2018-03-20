Augusta's new ABA team will be called the '706ers'

Augusta's new basketball team finally has a name: the 706ers.

Augusta Professional Sports, LLC has been working to bring an American Basketball Association franchise to Augusta and held a contest to name the team. Hundreds of names were submitted and after tallying thousands of votes, the "final four" were chosen: Redhawks, Drive, Rapids, and 706ers.

The name "706ers" was submitted by K.J. Kenny, who will receive a pair of season tickets and be recognized at the team's inaugural home opener.

Scott Killebrew with Augusta Professional Sports, LLC, says, "Augusta is filled with a creative, dedicated and passionate fan base. The city has given us not only a wonderful name but has laid the foundation for unifying the CSRA. When you think about the name, you think of Augusta as a whole. We are the 706ers."

Vice President Davin Burnside says the company is now working to create the team logo and expects it to be finished in a few weeks. "We're diligently working to create and release a logo that will not only represent our team but also make Augusta proud."

Tryouts for the 706ers will be held Apr. 28, 2018. Pre-registration can be found at augustaprosports.com.

