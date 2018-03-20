A. R. Johnson students flying high after drone competition - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

A. R. Johnson students flying high after drone competition

By Pierce Legeion, Meteorologist
Connect
A. R. Johnson students pose for a picture following their first ever drone competition Saturday. (WFXG) A. R. Johnson students pose for a picture following their first ever drone competition Saturday. (WFXG)

A group of Augusta high school students got the chance to show off their drone flying skills in a competition on Saturday.

20 students at A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School went to Atlanta last weekend to compete in the Horizon Educational Drone Competition at the Georgia World Congress Center. They were one of just 12 schools that participated. Students spent weeks practicing and preparing for the it. All of them felt honored to be a part of the competition and liked the challenge.

“We were the only ones in Augusta, Georgia to do it so it was just a really great experience and I feel like we feel honored to be a part,” said 10th grade student Kathrine Boone.

“We had a lot of changes going on so we just had to improvise,” added 11th grade student Prosperity Blair.

The team got silver medals in the drone racing and surveillance competitions.

This was the first drone competition for high school students in the United States.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Augusta's new ABA team will be called the '706ers'

    Augusta's new ABA team will be called the '706ers'

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 4:14 PM EDT2018-03-20 20:14:48 GMT
    American Basketball Association logoAmerican Basketball Association logo
    American Basketball Association logoAmerican Basketball Association logo

    Augusta's new basketball team finally has a name: the 706ers. Augusta Professional Sports, LLC has been working to bring an American Basketball Association franchise to Augusta and held a contest to name the team.

    More >>

    Augusta's new basketball team finally has a name: the 706ers. Augusta Professional Sports, LLC has been working to bring an American Basketball Association franchise to Augusta and held a contest to name the team.

    More >>

  • A. R. Johnson students flying high after drone competition

    A. R. Johnson students flying high after drone competition

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-03-20 17:36:33 GMT
    A. R. Johnson students pose for a picture following their first ever drone competition Saturday. (WFXG)A. R. Johnson students pose for a picture following their first ever drone competition Saturday. (WFXG)
    A. R. Johnson students pose for a picture following their first ever drone competition Saturday. (WFXG)A. R. Johnson students pose for a picture following their first ever drone competition Saturday. (WFXG)

    A group of Augusta high school students got the chance to show off their drone flying skills in a competition on Saturday. 20 students at A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School went to Atlanta last weekend to compete in the Horizon Educational Drone Competition at the Georgia World Congress Center.

    More >>

    A group of Augusta high school students got the chance to show off their drone flying skills in a competition on Saturday. 20 students at A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School went to Atlanta last weekend to compete in the Horizon Educational Drone Competition at the Georgia World Congress Center.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: NWS confirms straight line winds damage buildings in Augusta

    UPDATE: NWS confirms straight line winds damage buildings in Augusta

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:54 PM EDT2018-03-20 16:54:39 GMT
    WFXGWFXG

    UPDATE: The National Weather Service in Columbia has confirmed that straight line winds of 85 to 95 miles per hour downed several trees and damaged several buildings at the Textron E-Z-Go plant along Marvin Griffin Road early Tuesday morning.

    More >>

    UPDATE: The National Weather Service in Columbia has confirmed that straight line winds of 85 to 95 miles per hour downed several trees and damaged several buildings at the Textron E-Z-Go plant along Marvin Griffin Road early Tuesday morning.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly