A. R. Johnson students flying high after drone competition

A. R. Johnson students pose for a picture following their first ever drone competition Saturday. (WFXG)

A group of Augusta high school students got the chance to show off their drone flying skills in a competition on Saturday.

20 students at A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School went to Atlanta last weekend to compete in the Horizon Educational Drone Competition at the Georgia World Congress Center. They were one of just 12 schools that participated. Students spent weeks practicing and preparing for the it. All of them felt honored to be a part of the competition and liked the challenge.

“We were the only ones in Augusta, Georgia to do it so it was just a really great experience and I feel like we feel honored to be a part,” said 10th grade student Kathrine Boone.

“We had a lot of changes going on so we just had to improvise,” added 11th grade student Prosperity Blair.

The team got silver medals in the drone racing and surveillance competitions.

This was the first drone competition for high school students in the United States.

