A. R. Johnson students flying high after drone competition

Augusta's new basketball team finally has a name: the 706ers. Augusta Professional Sports, LLC has been working to bring an American Basketball Association franchise to Augusta and held a contest to name the team.More >>
A group of Augusta high school students got the chance to show off their drone flying skills in a competition on Saturday. 20 students at A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet School went to Atlanta last weekend to compete in the Horizon Educational Drone Competition at the Georgia World Congress Center.More >>
UPDATE: The National Weather Service in Columbia has confirmed that straight line winds of 85 to 95 miles per hour downed several trees and damaged several buildings at the Textron E-Z-Go plant along Marvin Griffin Road early Tuesday morning.More >>
The town of Johnston plans to renovate one of its oldest parks. What is known as the old JC's Park will soon get a make-over thanks to a grant given to the town. It is hard for small towns like Johnston to pay for projects like this, but a master plan drawn up two years ago is now a reality.More >>
A Toronto family found happiness in the CSRA while facing a tough medical journey for their son. It wasn’t the southern hospitality that brought the McKee family here.More >>
