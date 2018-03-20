Strong storms damage buildings in Augusta

Storms damaged businesses on Marvin Griffin Road early Tuesday morning.More >>
The town of Johnston plans to renovate one of its oldest parks. What is known as the old JC's Park will soon get a make-over thanks to a grant given to the town. It is hard for small towns like Johnston to pay for projects like this, but a master plan drawn up two years ago is now a reality.More >>
A Toronto family found happiness in the CSRA while facing a tough medical journey for their son. It wasn’t the southern hospitality that brought the McKee family here.More >>
A truck driver is recovering tonight after driving her semi through two security gates at PCS Nitrogen. It happened around 4:20 p.m. at the business located on Laney Walker Blvd. There are no concerns of any hazardous material leak.More >>
One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Waynesboro overnight. The Burke County Sheriff's Office and Burke County EMA responded to the crash on the 1700 block of Idlewood Road at Highway 25.More >>
