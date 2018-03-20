Strong storms damage buildings in Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Strong storms damage buildings in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Strong storms damaged businesses on Marvin Griffin Road early Tuesday morning.

Textron EZ Go has the most damage. The company spokesman tell Fox 54 at least three businesses are damaged. Second shift employees were working at time. The spokesman says a few workers were sent to the hospital with minor injuries. All employees are accounted for.
The business will be closed Tuesday as crews will survey the damage.

