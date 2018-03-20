NWS confirms straight line winds damage buildings in Augusta

UPDATE: The National Weather Service in Columbia has confirmed that straight line winds of 85 to 95 miles per hour downed several trees and damaged several buildings at the Textron E-Z-Go plant along Marvin Griffin Road early Tuesday morning.

It's estimated that the winds blew through the area around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday. The Textron E-Z-Go plant saw some of the worst damage. A company spokesperson said at least 3 buildings were damaged. Roof damage was visible on one building and part of a wall and roof collapsed on a second building.

Crews spent Tuesday afternoon surveying the damage and starting the clean up process. A company spokesperson said a long term work disruption at the plant is not expected and that many workers should be able to return Wednesday. Employees are asked to check the company's information hotline before returning to work.

ORIGINAL STORY: Strong storms damaged businesses on Marvin Griffin Road early Tuesday morning.

Textron E-Z-Go had the most damage. The company spokesman tell Fox 54 at least three buildings are damaged. Second shift employees were working at time. The spokesman said a few workers were treated on scene with minor injuries. All employees are accounted for.

A water main break shut down Marvin Griffin Road for several hours early Tuesday morning but the road has reopened.

The Textron E-Z-Go was closed Tuesday as crews survey the damage.

