JC's Park in Johnston to receive a makeover

The town of Johnston plans to renovate one of its oldest parks. What is known as the old JC's Park will soon get a make-over thanks to a grant given to the town. It is hard for small towns like Johnston to pay for projects like this, but a master plan drawn up two years ago is now a reality.More >>
A Toronto family found happiness in the CSRA while facing a tough medical journey for their son. It wasn’t the southern hospitality that brought the McKee family here.More >>
A truck driver is recovering tonight after driving her semi through two security gates at PCS Nitrogen. It happened around 4:20 p.m. at the business located on Laney Walker Blvd. There are no concerns of any hazardous material leak.More >>
One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Waynesboro overnight. The Burke County Sheriff's Office and Burke County EMA responded to the crash on the 1700 block of Idlewood Road at Highway 25.More >>
A new Club Car industrial park in Columbia County is expected to bring more than one hundred jobs to the area. The new White Oak Business Park will be off of exit 183 near Harlem/Appling and is more than 500,000 ft2.More >>
