JC's Park in Johnston to receive a makeover

The town of Johnston plans to renovate one of its oldest parks. What is known as the old JC's Park will soon get a make-over thanks to a grant given to the town.

It is hard for small towns like Johnston to pay for projects like this, but a master plan drawn up two years ago is now a reality. The town received a $50,000 grant. The money was raised by the alumni group of Leadership South Carolina.

Johnston competed with 271 towns and cities like Columbia and Charleston for the grant. It's a huge deal for Johnston to be selected.

Mayor Terrence Culbreath says, "You have to do proper planning especially in a small town because most people count you out. They told me there hasn't been a town your size to even come to us and try and do this. I asked 'why not?' Because they just don't. Well, I said I go to everybody, anybody that can help Johnston I'm there."

As of now, the future plans are to create a parking lot and pave a quarter-mile walking trail. Kids will also get updated playground equipment.

The Mayor says more green space is needed as well, to hold functions at the park. So they are taking down fences and removing trees.

There has been a lot of questions from residents about whether a pool will be included. The Mayor says that's not part of the immediate plans, as pools take a lot of money to maintain.

