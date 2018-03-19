Club Car breaks ground on new Columbia Co. industrial park

A new Club Car industrial park in Columbia County is expected to bring more than one hundred jobs to the area. The new White Oak Business Park will be off of exit 183 near Harlem/Appling and is more than 500,000 ft2.

Club Car is utilizing fifty acres of the 270-acre park, which will leave more than two hundred acres for other businesses bringing something new to that area.

Robert Bennett with Development Authority of Columbia County says, "This is a different kind of development. This sets the tone for the future of Columbia County and it allows us to diversify our tax base, have new industry coming in and help support job growth."

Construction has already started and the warehouse is set to be finished in Jan. 2019.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.