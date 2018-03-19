Canadian family receives warm welcome while seeking medical treatment for their son

A Toronto family found happiness in the CSRA while facing a tough medical journey for their son. It wasn’t the southern hospitality that brought the McKee family here.More >>
A Toronto family found happiness in the CSRA while facing a tough medical journey for their son. It wasn’t the southern hospitality that brought the McKee family here.More >>
Augusta, G.A. (WFXG) - A truck driver is recovering tonight after driving her semi through two security gates at PCS Nitrogen. It happened around 4:20 p.m. at the business located on Laney Walker Blvd. There are no concerns of any hazardous material leak. According to the Augusta Richmond County Fire Department, crews responded to the scene after a call regarding an accident involving a tractor trailer. The truck driver had just made a delivery and was leaving the f...More >>
Augusta, G.A. (WFXG) - A truck driver is recovering tonight after driving her semi through two security gates at PCS Nitrogen. It happened around 4:20 p.m. at the business located on Laney Walker Blvd. There are no concerns of any hazardous material leak. According to the Augusta Richmond County Fire Department, crews responded to the scene after a call regarding an accident involving a tractor trailer. The truck driver had just made a delivery and was leaving the f...More >>
On March 15, Richmond County deputies were called out to an apartment on Walton Way for a reported home invasion. On Monday, investigators released a description of the man they believe is responsible.More >>
On March 15, Richmond County deputies were called out to an apartment on Walton Way for a reported home invasion. On Monday, investigators released a description of the man they believe is responsible.More >>
At around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, deputies responded to Colonial Court Apartments on Walton Way for a reported home invasion. Deputies were unable to make contact through the door of the residence and forced their way inside.More >>
At around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, deputies responded to Colonial Court Apartments on Walton Way for a reported home invasion. Deputies were unable to make contact through the door of the residence and forced their way inside.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman. The Sheriff's Office says 27 year-old Audrey Genzer was last seen at her home on the 3000 block of Milledgeville Road at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman. The Sheriff's Office says 27 year-old Audrey Genzer was last seen at her home on the 3000 block of Milledgeville Road at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.More >>