Canadian family receives warm welcome while seeking medical treatment for their son

It wasn’t the southern hospitality that brought the McKee family here. A Toronto family found happiness in the CSRA while facing a tough medical journey for their son.

“For my son Jake. He’s been battling brain cancer for the past almost, coming up on 6 years now. In Toronto he’s been in a couple different trials, different treatment surgeries. The last trial didn’t help. So, we’ve run out of options in Toronto,' says Rod McKee, father of Jake McKee.

But it has definitely made them want to stay. The treatment at Children’s Hospital of Georgia and their stay at the Ronald McDonald House has made their visit nothing less than comforting during a trying time. “Just being around people, other families involved in the same journey as we’re involved in, helps a lot. To talk to people and see that we’re not alone. Jake’s made some friends. We’ve made some friends. And it’s just, they’re so welcoming here. It’s like nothing they won’t do for us," says McKee.

Rod McKee is also a firefighter in Toronto. And says he was blown away by the support of the Augusta Fire Department. “And it just shows it even more now here. Like I said, we’re Canadian. They’re American. But you wouldn’t even know it. They might as well be working in the hall next to me in Toronto. I have traveled in the past, different places. I’ve gone on some sporting events and tournaments with other firefighters and it’s all the same around the world," says McKee.

Rod McKee says the southern charm has made a lasting impression on his family that they will never forget. “We joke. I told my wife, ‘Am I retiring here?’ We love it here, seriously. It’s so personal here. People are so friendly to us. People don’t know us. It’s amazing. I never realize, you don’t realize how much you need something, until you need it I guess, right? Or until it’s there," says McKee.

The McKee family will head back to Canada this week and will travel back to Augusta once a month for treatment for Jake. If you’d like to know how you can help the McKee family, you can check out their GoFund Me page here.