Semi crashes through security gates at Richmond Co business - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Semi crashes through security gates at Richmond Co business

1 dead after Aiken crash; Source: WFXG 1 dead after Aiken crash; Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A truck driver is recovering tonight after driving her semi through two security gates at PCS Nitrogen.  It happened around 4:20 p.m. at the business located on Laney Walker Blvd. There are no concerns of any hazardous material leak. 

According to the Augusta Richmond County Fire Department, crews responded to the scene after a call regarding an accident involving a tractor trailer. The truck driver had just made a delivery and was leaving the facility when it crashed through the gates and came to rest in a drainage canal. The cab of the semi truck was partially submerged.  The driver was transported to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment. Her injuries are not life threatening.

No word on what caused the wreck, the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Canadian family receives warm welcome while seeking medical treatment for their son

    Canadian family receives warm welcome while seeking medical treatment for their son

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:09 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:09:24 GMT

    A Toronto family found happiness in the CSRA while facing a tough medical journey for their son. It wasn’t the southern hospitality that brought the McKee family here.

    More >>

    A Toronto family found happiness in the CSRA while facing a tough medical journey for their son. It wasn’t the southern hospitality that brought the McKee family here.

    More >>

  • Semi crashes through security gates at Richmond Co business

    Semi crashes through security gates at Richmond Co business

    Monday, March 19 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-03-19 22:29:32 GMT
    1 dead after Aiken crash; Source: WFXG1 dead after Aiken crash; Source: WFXG

    Augusta, G.A. (WFXG) -  A truck driver is recovering tonight after driving her semi through two security gates at PCS Nitrogen.  It happened around 4:20 p.m. at the business located on Laney Walker Blvd. There are no concerns of any hazardous material leak.  According to the Augusta Richmond County Fire Department, crews responded to the scene after a call regarding an accident involving a tractor trailer. The truck driver had just made a delivery and was leaving the f...

    More >>

    Augusta, G.A. (WFXG) -  A truck driver is recovering tonight after driving her semi through two security gates at PCS Nitrogen.  It happened around 4:20 p.m. at the business located on Laney Walker Blvd. There are no concerns of any hazardous material leak.  According to the Augusta Richmond County Fire Department, crews responded to the scene after a call regarding an accident involving a tractor trailer. The truck driver had just made a delivery and was leaving the f...

    More >>

  • Sheriff's office releases suspect description in Walton Way home invasion

    Sheriff's office releases suspect description in Walton Way home invasion

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:15:56 GMT
    Colonial Court Apartments, where home invasion occurred 3/15/18 (WFXG)Colonial Court Apartments, where home invasion occurred 3/15/18 (WFXG)
    Colonial Court Apartments, where home invasion occurred 3/15/18 (WFXG)Colonial Court Apartments, where home invasion occurred 3/15/18 (WFXG)

    On March 15, Richmond County deputies were called out to an apartment on Walton Way for a reported home invasion. On Monday, investigators released a description of the man they believe is responsible.

    More >>

    On March 15, Richmond County deputies were called out to an apartment on Walton Way for a reported home invasion. On Monday, investigators released a description of the man they believe is responsible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly