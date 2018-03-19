Semi crashes through security gates at Richmond Co business

A truck driver is recovering tonight after driving her semi through two security gates at PCS Nitrogen. It happened around 4:20 p.m. at the business located on Laney Walker Blvd. There are no concerns of any hazardous material leak.

According to the Augusta Richmond County Fire Department, crews responded to the scene after a call regarding an accident involving a tractor trailer. The truck driver had just made a delivery and was leaving the facility when it crashed through the gates and came to rest in a drainage canal. The cab of the semi truck was partially submerged. The driver was transported to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment. Her injuries are not life threatening.

No word on what caused the wreck, the investigation is still ongoing.

