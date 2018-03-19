Sheriff's office releases suspect description in Walton Way home invasion

On March 15, Richmond County deputies were called out to an apartment on Walton Way for a reported home invasion. On Monday, investigators released a description of the man they believe is responsible.More >>
At around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, deputies responded to Colonial Court Apartments on Walton Way for a reported home invasion. Deputies were unable to make contact through the door of the residence and forced their way inside.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman. The Sheriff's Office says 27 year-old Audrey Genzer was last seen at her home on the 3000 block of Milledgeville Road at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.More >>
The Indigo Girls are coming to Augusta! The Miller Theater and National Shows 2 are hosting the concert. The show is scheduled for July 17th and tickets go on sale Friday, March 23rd.More >>
A North Augusta man is dead after a crash on Rainbow Falls Road in Aiken County. The Aiken County Coroner's Office says 25 year-old Dexter Young Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning.More >>
