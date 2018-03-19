Sheriff's office releases suspect description in Walton Way home - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Sheriff's office releases suspect description in Walton Way home invasion

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Colonial Court Apartments, where home invasion occurred 3/15/18 (WFXG) Colonial Court Apartments, where home invasion occurred 3/15/18 (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

On March 15, Richmond County deputies were called out to an apartment on Walton Way for a reported home invasion. On Monday, investigators released a description of the man they believe is responsible.

The suspect is described as a black man around 5-feet-10-inches tall and between 180 and 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark-colored pants.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff's Office Violent Crimes Division at 706-821-1020.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

