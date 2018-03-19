Show announced: The Indigo Girls are coming to Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Show announced: The Indigo Girls are coming to Augusta

Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Indigo Girls are coming to Augusta! The Miller Theater and National Shows 2 are hosting the concert.

The show is scheduled for July 17th and tickets go on sale Friday, March 23rd. They’ll be available at the Miller box office, MillerTheaterAugusta.com and by calling 706.842.4080.

The Indigo Girls have spent more than 35 years performing together, produced 15 albums (7 gold, 4 platinum, and 1 double platinum), earned a Grammy and 7 Grammy nominations. They've toured arenas, festivals, and clubs the world over.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Show announced: The Indigo Girls are coming to Augusta

    Show announced: The Indigo Girls are coming to Augusta

    Monday, March 19 2018 10:51 AM EDT2018-03-19 14:51:08 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    The Indigo Girls are coming to Augusta! The Miller Theater and National Shows 2 are hosting the concert. The show is scheduled for July 17th and tickets go on sale Friday, March 23rd.

    More >>

    The Indigo Girls are coming to Augusta! The Miller Theater and National Shows 2 are hosting the concert. The show is scheduled for July 17th and tickets go on sale Friday, March 23rd.

    More >>

  • Man dead after crash on Rainbow Falls Road

    Man dead after crash on Rainbow Falls Road

    Monday, March 19 2018 12:12 AM EDT2018-03-19 04:12:27 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    A North Augusta man is dead after a crash on Rainbow Falls Road in Aiken County. The Aiken County Coroner's Office says 25 year-old Dexter Young Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning. 

    More >>

    A North Augusta man is dead after a crash on Rainbow Falls Road in Aiken County. The Aiken County Coroner's Office says 25 year-old Dexter Young Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING: One dead after single-vehicle crash in Waynesboro

    BREAKING: One dead after single-vehicle crash in Waynesboro

    Monday, March 19 2018 4:35 AM EDT2018-03-19 08:35:54 GMT
    Source: Burke County Sheriff's OfficeSource: Burke County Sheriff's Office

    BREAKING: One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Waynesboro overnight. The Burke County Sheriff's Office and Burke County EMA responded to the crash on the 1700 block of Idlewood Road at Highway 25. 

    More >>

    BREAKING: One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Waynesboro overnight. The Burke County Sheriff's Office and Burke County EMA responded to the crash on the 1700 block of Idlewood Road at Highway 25. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly