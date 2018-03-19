Show announced: The Indigo Girls are coming to Augusta

The Indigo Girls are coming to Augusta! The Miller Theater and National Shows 2 are hosting the concert.

The show is scheduled for July 17th and tickets go on sale Friday, March 23rd. They’ll be available at the Miller box office, MillerTheaterAugusta.com and by calling 706.842.4080.

The Indigo Girls have spent more than 35 years performing together, produced 15 albums (7 gold, 4 platinum, and 1 double platinum), earned a Grammy and 7 Grammy nominations. They've toured arenas, festivals, and clubs the world over.

