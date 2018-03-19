BREAKING: One dead after single-vehicle crash in Waynesboro

BREAKING: One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Waynesboro overnight. The Burke County Sheriff's Office and Burke County EMA responded to the crash on the 1700 block of Idlewood Road at Highway 25.More >>
A North Augusta man is dead after a crash on Rainbow Falls Road in Aiken County. The Aiken County Coroner's Office says 25 year-old Dexter Young Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman. The Sheriff's Office says 27 year-old Audrey Genzer was last seen at her home on the 3000 block of Milledgeville Road at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.More >>
Did you know that about every thirty minutes a child is injured by tipped furniture or a falling television? According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's last study more than 15,000 children have been injured and 431 children died due to furniture tip-overs from 2000 to 2016.More >>
Aiken Technical College will be having its annual community career fair in April. It will be on Wednesday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Activities Center gymnasium (900 building). The event is free and open to the public.More >>
