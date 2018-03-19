BREAKING: One dead after single-vehicle crash in Waynesboro - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

BREAKING: One dead after single-vehicle crash in Waynesboro

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Connect
Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office
WAYNESBORO, GA (WFXG) -

BREAKING: One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Waynesboro overnight.

The Burke County Sheriff's Office and Burke County EMA responded to the crash on the 1700 block of Idlewood Road at Highway 25.  This was at around 10:40 p.m.  Investigators say the 2008 Ford F-250 appeared to have veered off the road, rolling over 3 times and traveled about 350 feet.

EMA worked to free the driver who was trapped in the car, but he was pronounced dead at 1 a.m.  The victim has been identified as Frank Grenella.  Investigators say driving too fast for conditions due to the rain and wet roadways and distracted driving were the contributing factors.

