By Adam Bodner, Producer
Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: Audrey Genzer has been found.

Deputies were called out to the Augusta Mall shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, where two mall patrons saw Genzer drinking coffee at the mall Starbucks. She was taken home.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman.

The Sheriff's Office says 27 year-old Audrey Genzer was last seen at her home on the 3000 block of Milledgeville Road at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.  Genzer is listed at 5'7, 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Her mother told Deputies that she has the mental capacity of a 5 year-old.  Investigators say she might be wearing a red shirt, thick eye glasses, blue jeans, black shoes, and could have her hair in a ponytail.  She doesn't have a cellphone on her.  If you have any information, contact the Sheriff's Office.

