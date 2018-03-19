RCSO looking for missing woman

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman.

The Sheriff's Office says 27 year-old Audrey Genzer was last seen at her home on the 3000 block of Milledgeville Road at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Genzer is listed at 5'7, 110 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Her mother told Deputies that she has the mental capacity of a 5 year-old. Investigators say she might be wearing a red shirt, thick eye glasses, blue jeans, black shoes, and could have her hair in a ponytail. She doesn't have a cellphone on her. If you have any information, contact the Sheriff's Office.

