RCSO looking for missing woman

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman. The Sheriff's Office says 27 year-old Audrey Genzer was last seen at her home on the 3000 block of Milledgeville Road at around 9 a.m. Sunday morning.More >>
A North Augusta man is dead after a crash on Rainbow Falls Road in Aiken County. The Aiken County Coroner's Office says 25 year-old Dexter Young Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning.More >>
Did you know that about every thirty minutes a child is injured by tipped furniture or a falling television? According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's last study more than 15,000 children have been injured and 431 children died due to furniture tip-overs from 2000 to 2016.More >>
Aiken Technical College will be having its annual community career fair in April. It will be on Wednesday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Activities Center gymnasium (900 building). The event is free and open to the public.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two subjects. The two pictured in the article are wanted for questioning in reference to the theft of a towing dolly. Investigators say the incident happened on March 8 behind Augusta Beauty Outlet on Peach Orchard Road in Augusta.More >>
