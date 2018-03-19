Man dead after crash on Rainbow Falls Road - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Man dead after crash on Rainbow Falls Road

By Adam Bodner, Producer
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

A North Augusta man is dead after a crash on Rainbow Falls Road in Aiken County.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office says 25 year-old Dexter Young Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning.  Investigators say the victim was driving a 1992 Honda Accord going north on Rainbow Falls Road at about 8 :50 a.m.  He allegedly crossed the centerline and exited the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The Coroner's Office says he died of blunt force injuries and wasn't wearing a seatbelt.  Toxicology analysis is pending.  South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner's Office are investigating.

