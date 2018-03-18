Did you know that about every thirty minutes a child is injured by tipped furniture or a falling television? According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's last study more than 15,000 children have been injured and 431 children died due to furniture tip-overs from 2000 to 2016.

"I have seen broken arms and I have seen broken legs. They may not even have bruising on the outside of their body but they can have internal liver damage, spine damage, or even small intestine damage . . which really needs to be evaluated.", says Doctor Christopher Hogan at Doctors Hospital.

The best way for parents to protect their child is by baby proofing their home especially when the baby becomes more mobile. One way is buying straps for your furniture to secure it to the wall.

"Just being aware of the dangers of flat screen televisions or any thing like that. They need to be on a proper surface that can support that television and another piece of advice is do not put anything tempting up there that your kid is going to want to climb up and get; so if they look up at the top of the dresser and see this cool toy they are going to want to try and get it.", explains Nurse Lisa Dukes at Doctors Hospital.

Parents should teach their kids where the appropriate places to play and where they are not allowed. It is terrifying to watch incidents like these unfold.



"People do not think bad things are going to happen to them until it actually does. Just taking that minute to prevent these types of injuries it can save a life really and truly -- to secure your furniture", says Nurse Dukes. She also says while you are baby proofing furniture make sure you secure all cabinets and buy outlet covers.



