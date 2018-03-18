Baby proofing furniture

Did you know that about every thirty minutes a child is injured by tipped furniture or a falling television? According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission's last study more than 15,000 children have been injured and 431 children died due to furniture tip-overs from 2000 to 2016.More >>
Aiken Technical College will be having its annual community career fair in April. It will be on Wednesday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Activities Center gymnasium (900 building). The event is free and open to the public.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two subjects. The two pictured in the article are wanted for questioning in reference to the theft of a towing dolly. Investigators say the incident happened on March 8 behind Augusta Beauty Outlet on Peach Orchard Road in Augusta.More >>
People from all over the CSRA came out to celebrate at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Downtown Augusta. The Downtown area was cover in green as the traditional parade route shut down Broad St. Immediately following the parade there was a free festival at the Augusta Commons.More >>
St. Patty's Day celebration is over for some people but for others they are just getting started. FOX 54 has tips from Doctors Hospital on how people can keep themselves safe while they enjoy the holiday. Even though most of St. Patrick's Day events will end evening time on Saturday, March 17; there are some who will continue the celebration throughout the night and Sunday.More >>
