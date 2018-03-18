Aiken Technical College holding community career fair in April

Aiken Technical College will be having its annual community career fair in April.

It will be on Wednesday, April 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Student Activities Center gymnasium (900 building). The event is free and open to the public.

Every year, more than 40 area employers are there to share their job opportunities that include internships, part-time and full-time positions. There is no fee to participate, but employers must register online at http://bit.ly/2EAq4hy by April 2. Space is reserved on a first-come, first-save basis.

For more information, you can contact Kathryn Fowler, Director of Career Services at (803) 508-7381 or fowlerkf@atc.edu.

