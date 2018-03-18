Subjects wanted for questioning in Richmond Co. dolly theft

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying two subjects. The two pictured in the article are wanted for questioning in reference to the theft of a towing dolly.

Investigators say the incident happened on March 8 behind Augusta Beauty Outlet on Peach Orchard Road in Augusta. If you have any information about these subjects, please contact Investigator James Price or any CID Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1056 or (706) 821-1020.

