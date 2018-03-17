2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Augusta

People from all over the CSRA came out to celebrate at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Downtown Augusta. The downtown area was cover in green as the traditional parade route shut down Broad St. Immediately following the parade there was a free festival at the Augusta Commons. Those who came out had a great time.

"The turn out is wonderful. . .the costumes are great and the people are so friendly here in Augusta", says Kathy Stadelman.

"I go to school back in Birmingham but I was born and raised in Augusta. I love this place . . it is awesome. I wanted to bring some of my friends who haven't been here before to experience the parade and they love it here. Everyone is so nice in Augusta.", says Ethan Lynch.

Many say this is one of the best parades Augusta offers.

