2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade in Augusta

People from all over the CSRA came out to celebrate at the St. Patrick's Day parade in Downtown Augusta. The Downtown area was cover in green as the traditional parade route shut down Broad St. Immediately following the parade there was a free festival at the Augusta Commons.
St. Patty's Day celebration is over for some people but for others they are just getting started. FOX 54 has tips from Doctors Hospital on how people can keep themselves safe while they enjoy the holiday. Even though most of St. Patrick's Day events will end evening time on Saturday, March 17; there are some who will continue the celebration throughout the night and Sunday.
On Friday members of the community held a balloon release in honor of Latania Carwell. Earlier this week the GBI identified the remains found at the back of one of the homes belonged to her.
A full day of activities is planned for St. Patrick's Day 2018 in downtown Augusta.
A homicide investigation is underway in Grovetown after a man was found dead on Thursday night. Officers with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety and the Columbia County Sheriff Office's crime unit responded to the 100 block of Pinetree Street in reference to a homicide.
