Boil water advisory issued for area of Bath

A boil water advisory has been issued for some residents of Bath due to a water outage after a leak.

Residents on 3481-3647 Augusta Road, 194-212 Anthony Road, 115 Bryan Drive, Lions Trail, and Hill Street are advised to vigorously boil water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking. This advisory will remain in effect until 11 a.m. Sunday, Mar. 18.

There is no confirmed contamination in the water system. However, due to the interruption in service, the advisory has been issued as a precaution.

If you should have any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the water system at (803) 593-3221.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.