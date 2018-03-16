Four car accident on Bobby Jones stalls traffic, no life threate - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Four car accident on Bobby Jones stalls traffic, no life threatening injuries

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says there were no life threatening injuries after a four car accident stalled traffic on Bobby Jones Expressway Friday afternoon. 

It happened near the Windsor Spring Road Exit, around 1:10 p.m. Traffic 

In a statement from Public Information Officer Sgt. Monica Myers, one driver had to extracted from one of the vehicles, three others were transported to Augusta University Medical Center. 

No word on what caused the accident. 

    •   
