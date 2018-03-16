State will seek death penalty for Leon Tripp

The prosecution will seek the death penalty for Leon Tripp for the murder of Latania Janell Carwell. The motion was filed by District Attorney Natalie Paine on Thursday, Mar. 15.

In the motion, Paine states that the state is seeking the death penalty for two reasons. The motion claims the murder was committed while Tripp was engaged in kidnapping Latania. In addition, the motion claims the murder was "outrageously or wantonly vile, horrible, or inhuman" and involved "torture, depravity of mind, or an aggravated battery."

