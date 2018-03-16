Developing: Fire crews on scene at US Battery in Evans

EVANS, G.A. (WFXG) - WFXG has a crew on the scene of a reported fire at the US Battery plant at 717 North Belair Road in Evans. Public Information Officer Jana Beth Wells has confirmed that a fire broke out around noon Friday. Columbia County Fire and Rescue crews were able to contain the fire quickly, no injuries are reported. We'll update you with more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
EVANS, G.A. (WFXG) - WFXG has a crew on the scene of a reported fire at the US Battery plant at 717 North Belair Road in Evans. Public Information Officer Jana Beth Wells has confirmed that a fire broke out around noon Friday. Columbia County Fire and Rescue crews were able to contain the fire quickly, no injuries are reported. We'll update you with more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now involved in the death investigation of two people from Evans, Georgia. Authorities have released the names of the victims, 43 year old Kenyetta Germany and 42 year old Cheri Stone. Both victims were found inside a vehicle that had exited a road and struck a tree. It happened Tuesday, March 13, 2018 on Sterling Wells Road. The Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene, upon arrival both victims we...More >>
THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now involved in the death investigation of two people from Evans, Georgia. Authorities have released the names of the victims, 43 year old Kenyetta Germany and 42 year old Cheri Stone. Both victims were found inside a vehicle that had exited a road and struck a tree. It happened Tuesday, March 13, 2018 on Sterling Wells Road. The Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene, upon arrival both victims we...More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in Grovetown after a man was found dead on Thursday night. Officers with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety and the Columbia County Sheriff Office's crime unit responded to the 100 block of Pinetree Street in reference to a homicide.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in Grovetown after a man was found dead on Thursday night. Officers with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety and the Columbia County Sheriff Office's crime unit responded to the 100 block of Pinetree Street in reference to a homicide.More >>
A full day of activities is planned for St. Patrick's Day 2018 in downtown Augusta.More >>
A full day of activities is planned for St. Patrick's Day 2018 in downtown Augusta.More >>
A federal judge has postponed the trial of a woman charged with leaking U.S. secrets to a news outlet. Former National Security Agency contractor Reality Winner is now scheduled to stand trial Oct. 15.More >>
A federal judge has postponed the trial of a woman charged with leaking U.S. secrets to a news outlet. Former National Security Agency contractor Reality Winner is now scheduled to stand trial Oct. 15.More >>