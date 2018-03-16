Developing: Fire crews on scene at US Battery in Evans

EVANS, G.A. (WFXG) - WFXG has a crew on the scene of a reported fire at the US Battery plant at 717 North Belair Road in Evans.

Public Information Officer Jana Beth Wells has confirmed that a fire broke out around noon Friday in the filtration system of the building. Columbia County Fire and Rescue crews were able to contain the fire quickly. No injuries are reported and there are no hazmat concerns.

All of the company's employees were quickly evacuated.

Crews are still working hot spots until the situation is fully resolved. No word yet on what caused the fire.

