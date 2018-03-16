Crews extinguish fire at US Battery in Evans

On Friday members of the community held a balloon release in honor of Latania Carwell. Earlier this week the GBI identified the remains found at the back of one of the homes belonged to her.More >>
A full day of activities is planned for St. Patrick's Day 2018 in downtown Augusta.More >>
A homicide investigation is underway in Grovetown after a man was found dead on Thursday night. Officers with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety and the Columbia County Sheriff Office's crime unit responded to the 100 block of Pinetree Street in reference to a homicide.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says there were no life-threatening injuries after a four-car accident stalled traffic on Bobby Jones Expressway Friday afternoon. It happened near the Windsor Spring Road Exit, around 1:10 p.m.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now involved in the death investigation of two people from Evans, Georgia. Authorities have released the names of the victims, 43 year old Kenyetta Germany and 42 year old Cheri Stone.More >>
