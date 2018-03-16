Crews extinguish fire at US Battery in Evans

Firefighters quickly put out a fire at the U.S. Battery plant in Evans Friday.

Crews responded to the plant on N Belair Road around noon. The fire was contained to the filtration system on the outside of the building. Staff quickly started safety precautions and evacuated the building.

No injuries were reported, but assistant fire chief Brent Willis tells us there were some initial concerns. "Due to the fact of it having lead dust in the filtration system, there was an initial concern for hazmat but once we got the fire extinguished, that was no longer a problem."

There's no word on how the fire started.

