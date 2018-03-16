GBI investigating double homicide in McDuffie; bodies found in crash

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now involved in the death investigation of two people from Evans, Georgia.

Authorities have released the names of the victims, 43 year old Kenyetta Germany and 42 year old Cheri Stone. Both victims were found inside a vehicle that had exited a road and struck a tree. It happened Tuesday, March 13, 2018 on Sterling Wells Road. The Georgia State Patrol responded to the scene, upon arrival both victims were dead.

Preliminary autopsy results show both Germany and Stone died as a result of gunshot wounds and the case is being ruled as homicide.

GBI, McDuffie County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol are all working this case. If you have any information contact the GBI at 706-595-2575 or the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office at 706-595-2040.

