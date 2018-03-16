Full day of activities planned for St. Patrick's Day 2018 in Augusta

A full day of activities is planned for St. Patrick's Day 2018 in downtown Augusta.

The Augusta Market at the River is back at the 8th Street bulkhead from 8:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 17, 2018. Local vendors will be set up with local art, jewelry, crafts, produce, and baked goods. The market is held every Saturday through November.

The annual St. Patrick's Day parade will take its traditional route starting at the James Brown Arena Parking lot then running down Telfair St., up to 11th, then turning right onto Broad Street, and then back down to 6th Street, returning to the James Brown Arena Parking lot. The parade will run from 2:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m.

A St. Patrick's Day festival is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Augusta Common. The festival includes live entertainment and family friendly fun.