Homicide investigation underway in Grovetown

A homicide investigation is underway in Grovetown after a man was found dead on Thursday night.

Officers with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety and the Columbia County Sheriff Office's crime unit responded to the 100 block of Pinetree Street in reference to a homicide. Investigators say this was at about 11:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Christopher Dugan deceased inside the home. Public Safety says Lee Connor was apprehended at the scene. Their investigation revealed that the two were involved in an altercation.

