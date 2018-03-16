BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in Grovetown - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in Grovetown

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) -

A homicide investigation is underway in Grovetown after a man was found dead on Thursday night.

Officers with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety and the Columbia County Sheriff Office's crime unit responded to the 100 block of Pinetree Street in reference to a homicide.  Investigators say this was at about 11:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found Christopher Dugan deceased inside the home.  Public Safety says Lee Connor was apprehended at the scene.  Their investigation revealed that the two were involved in an altercation.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Full day of activities planned for St. Patrick's Day 2018 in Augusta

    Full day of activities planned for St. Patrick's Day 2018 in Augusta

    Friday, March 16 2018 6:12 AM EDT2018-03-16 10:12:51 GMT
    St. Patrick's Day parade in downtown Augusta, GA. (WFXG)St. Patrick's Day parade in downtown Augusta, GA. (WFXG)
    St. Patrick's Day parade in downtown Augusta, GA. (WFXG)St. Patrick's Day parade in downtown Augusta, GA. (WFXG)

    A full day of activities is planned for St. Patrick's Day 2018 in downtown Augusta.

    More >>

    A full day of activities is planned for St. Patrick's Day 2018 in downtown Augusta.

    More >>

  • BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in Grovetown

    BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in Grovetown

    Friday, March 16 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-03-16 09:18:33 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    A homicide investigation is underway in Grovetown after a man was found dead on Thursday night. Officers with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety and the Columbia County Sheriff Office's crime unit responded to the 100 block of Pinetree Street in reference to a homicide. 

    More >>

    A homicide investigation is underway in Grovetown after a man was found dead on Thursday night. Officers with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety and the Columbia County Sheriff Office's crime unit responded to the 100 block of Pinetree Street in reference to a homicide. 

    More >>

  • Reality Winner trial postponed

    Reality Winner trial postponed

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:24 PM EDT2018-03-16 03:24:47 GMT
    Reality Winner (Source: Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office)Reality Winner (Source: Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office)
    Reality Winner (Source: Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office)Reality Winner (Source: Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A federal judge has postponed the trial of a woman charged with leaking U.S. secrets to a news outlet.  Former National Security Agency contractor Reality Winner is now scheduled to stand trial Oct. 15.

    More >>

    A federal judge has postponed the trial of a woman charged with leaking U.S. secrets to a news outlet.  Former National Security Agency contractor Reality Winner is now scheduled to stand trial Oct. 15.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly