Aiken holding Bacon and Brews event - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken holding Bacon and Brews event

Credit: City of Aiken Credit: City of Aiken
(WFXG) -

If you are looking for something to do on a Friday night, Aiken is holding Bacon and Brews.

Bacon and Brews will be held from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. with live entertainment from Tokyo Joe, food trucks, wine, beer and free admission.

The event will be held at the Newberry Street Festival Center.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • At least six dead in Miami college pedestrian bridge collapse

    At least six dead in Miami college pedestrian bridge collapse

    Thursday, March 15 2018 2:29 PM EDT2018-03-15 18:29:23 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-03-16 09:18:17 GMT

    At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.

    More >>

    At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.

    More >>

  • BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in Grovetown

    BREAKING: Homicide investigation underway in Grovetown

    Friday, March 16 2018 5:18 AM EDT2018-03-16 09:18:33 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    A homicide investigation is underway in Grovetown after a man was found dead on Thursday night. Officers with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety and the Columbia County Sheriff Office's crime unit responded to the 100 block of Pinetree Street in reference to a homicide. 

    More >>

    A homicide investigation is underway in Grovetown after a man was found dead on Thursday night. Officers with the Grovetown Department of Public Safety and the Columbia County Sheriff Office's crime unit responded to the 100 block of Pinetree Street in reference to a homicide. 

    More >>

  • Vietnam commemorates 50th anniversary of My Lai massacre

    Vietnam commemorates 50th anniversary of My Lai massacre

    Friday, March 16 2018 1:43 AM EDT2018-03-16 05:43:10 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 5:14 AM EDT2018-03-16 09:14:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/ Hau Dinh). Young dancers participate in a performance during a ceremony to remember victims of My Lai massacre in My Lai, Vietnam Friday, March 16, 2018. More than a thousand people attend the commemoration marking the 50th anniversary of th...(AP Photo/ Hau Dinh). Young dancers participate in a performance during a ceremony to remember victims of My Lai massacre in My Lai, Vietnam Friday, March 16, 2018. More than a thousand people attend the commemoration marking the 50th anniversary of th...

    More than a thousand people attend commemorative events marking 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre, talking of peace, cooperation instead of hatred as the two former foes move fast on their bilateral relations.

    More >>

    More than a thousand people attend commemorative events marking 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre, talking of peace, cooperation instead of hatred as the two former foes move fast on their bilateral relations.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly