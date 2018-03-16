Aiken holding Bacon and Brews event

If you are looking for something to do on a Friday night, Aiken is holding Bacon and Brews.

Bacon and Brews will be held from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. with live entertainment from Tokyo Joe, food trucks, wine, beer and free admission.

The event will be held at the Newberry Street Festival Center.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.