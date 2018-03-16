Mayor's office to hold St. Patricks Day drop-in

At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
More than a thousand people attend commemorative events marking 50th anniversary of the My Lai massacre, talking of peace, cooperation instead of hatred as the two former foes move fast on their bilateral relations.
Desperate to stop Trump, Arizona senator eyes 2020 challenge _ as Republican or independent.
The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on 19 Russians for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. election, including 13 indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller.
The Mayor's Office will hold a St. Patrick's Day drop-in on Friday. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Municipal Building. "I am excited to welcome our neighbors and residents downtown as we kick off a fun and festive St. Patrick's Day weekend in Augusta. I invite everyone to stop by our office to say hello, grab a snack and snap a St. Patrick's Day picture," said Mayor Davis.
