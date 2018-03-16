Mayor's office to hold St. Patricks Day drop-in - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Mayor's office to hold St. Patricks Day drop-in



The Mayor's Office will hold a St. Patrick's Day drop-in on Friday.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Municipal Building.

“I am excited to welcome our neighbors and residents downtown as we kick off a fun and festive St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Augusta. I invite everyone to stop by our office to say hello, grab a snack and snap a St. Patrick’s Day picture,” said Mayor Davis.

