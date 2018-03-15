Reality Winner trial postponed

At around 7:24 p.m. Thursday night, an Aiken County deputy and two New Ellenton police officers responded to a 911 call on the 1100 block of Colbert Bridge Road for a family disturbance. When the officers arrived, they spoke with the caller who told them a man was at the home and had access to weapons.More >>
BREAKING: Richmond County Deputies are on scene after a shooting on Mt. Auburn Street near Montgomery Street. Dispatch says the call came in at 10:39 p.m. No word yet on how many people have been shot but FOX 54 will update you as soon as more information becomes available.More >>
One group harnessed the power of superheroes for a good cause. Communities in Schools of Augusta Richmond County hosted their second annual celebrity servers dinner Thursday night. Jay Jefferies, Miya Payton, and Jake Rakoci served as guest servers and Fox 54 was a proud sponsor of the event. Communities in Schools of Augusta Richmond County partners with Richmond County Schools to help students stay in school and succeed in and out of the classroom.More >>
At around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, deputies responded to Colonial Court Apartments on Walton Way for a reported home invasion. Deputies were unable to make contact through the door of the residence and forced their way inside.More >>
A vehicle fire on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County is causing major traffic delays in the area. According to an Aiken County fire official, a garbage truck is on fire about one mile away from Aiken Technical College, near the intersection of Hwy. 78 and Langley Dam Road.More >>
