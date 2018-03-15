Reality Winner trial postponed - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Reality Winner trial postponed

Reality Winner (Source: Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office) Reality Winner (Source: Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A federal judge has postponed the trial of a woman charged with leaking U.S. secrets to a news outlet. 

Former National Security Agency contractor Reality Winner is now scheduled to stand trial Oct. 15. Her trial was scheduled to begin next week before U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian Epps ordered the change Thursday.

The delay allows more time for pretrial motions. Also pending is a ruling by the judge on whether Winner's confession to FBI agents can be used as evidence.

