Reality Winner trial postponed

A federal judge has postponed the trial of a woman charged with leaking U.S. secrets to a news outlet.

Former National Security Agency contractor Reality Winner is now scheduled to stand trial Oct. 15. Her trial was scheduled to begin next week before U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian Epps ordered the change Thursday.

The delay allows more time for pretrial motions. Also pending is a ruling by the judge on whether Winner's confession to FBI agents can be used as evidence.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.