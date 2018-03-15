UPDATE: Suspect in Aiken officer-involved shooting charged

At around 7:24 p.m. Thursday night, an Aiken County deputy and two New Ellenton police officers responded to a 911 call on the 1100 block of Colbert Bridge Road for a family disturbance. When the officers arrived, they spoke with the caller who told them a man was at the home and had access to weapons.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office was asked by Adult Protective Services to perform a welfare check on an elderly woman at a home on Ridge Road. The report from APS cited concerns from a healthcare professional who said whenever the victim came to his facility, she was covered in animal feces and urine and had a foul body odor.More >>
The prosecution will seek the death penalty for Leon Tripp for the murder of Latania Janell Carwell.More >>
EVANS, G.A. (WFXG) - WFXG has a crew on the scene of a reported fire at the US Battery plant at 717 North Belair Road in Evans. Public Information Officer Jana Beth Wells has confirmed that a fire broke out around noon Friday. Columbia County Fire and Rescue crews were able to contain the fire quickly, no injuries are reported. We'll update you with more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
