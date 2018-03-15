UPDATE: Suspect in Aiken officer-involved shooting charged - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Suspect in Aiken officer-involved shooting charged

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Deputy Richard Sullivan (source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office) Deputy Richard Sullivan (source: Aiken County Sheriff's Office)
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

SLED is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the City of Aiken.

At around 7:24 p.m. Thursday night, an Aiken County deputy and two New Ellenton police officers responded to a 911 call on the 1100 block of Colbert Bridge Road for a family disturbance. When the officers arrived, they spoke with the caller who told them a man was at the home and had access to weapons. The man, later identified as forty-nine-year-old Gary Dale Patton of Aiken, approached the officers from the driveway carrying two long guns.Patton reportedly did not respond when officers ordered him to drop the guns.

According to officers on the scene, Patton fired one of the weapons and the Aiken County deputy returned fire, striking him twice. Patton was taken to a local hospital for treatment. SLED was called in to investigate.

The deputy who shot Patton is Richard Sullivan. He has been with the sheriff's office since Nov. 2012. Deputy Sullivan has been put on required administrative leave.

On Mar. 16, investigators obtained warrants Patton, charging him with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of pointing and presenting, and three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The investigation is still ongoing.

