SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Aiken

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

SLED is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the City of Aiken.

At around 7:24 p.m. Thursday night, an Aiken County deputy and two New Ellenton police officers responded to a 911 call on the 1100 block of Colbert Bridge Road for a family disturbance. When the officers arrived, they spoke with the caller who told them a man was at the home and had access to weapons. The man approached the officers from the driveway carrying two long guns. He reportedly did not respond when officers ordered him to drop the guns.

The man fired one of the weapons and the Aiken County deputy returned fire, striking him twice. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The scene was secured and SLED called in to investigate.

