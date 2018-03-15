Superheroes fly in to benefit Communities in Schools Augusta Richmond County

One group harnessed the power of superheroes for a good cause.

Communities in Schools of Augusta Richmond County hosted their second annual celebrity servers dinner Thursday night.

Jay Jefferies, Miya Payton, and Jake Rakoci served as guest servers and Fox 54 was a proud sponsor of the event.

Communities in Schools of Augusta Richmond County partners with Richmond County Schools to help students stay in school and succeed in and out of the classroom.

“So many of these kids they’re so precious and they just need a little bit of extra attention to get caught up,” explained Debby Kalliokoski, resource development director for Communities in Schools Augusta Richmond County.

The group raised $12,000 at 2017’s dinner and hope to raise $20,000 this year.

All of the money will go straight to helping local students.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.