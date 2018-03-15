Garbage truck fire closes 2 lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway

A vehicle fire on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County is causing major traffic delays in the area.

According to an Aiken County fire official, a garbage truck is on fire about one mile away from Aiken Technical College, near the intersection of Hwy. 78 and Langley Dam Road. The two lanes headed toward Augusta are blocked. There are no reported injuries.

There is no estimated time for cleanup. Commuters may want to seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.