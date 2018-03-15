Garbage truck fire closes 2 lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Garbage truck fire closes 2 lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Burning garbage truck on Jefferson Davis Highway 3/15/18 (source: Keith Clary) Burning garbage truck on Jefferson Davis Highway 3/15/18 (source: Keith Clary)
Garbage truck fire on Jefferson Davis Hwy 3/15/18 (WFXG) Garbage truck fire on Jefferson Davis Hwy 3/15/18 (WFXG)
Garbage truck fire on Jefferson Davis Hwy 3/15/18 (WFXG) Garbage truck fire on Jefferson Davis Hwy 3/15/18 (WFXG)
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

A vehicle fire on Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County is causing major traffic delays in the area.

According to an Aiken County fire official, a garbage truck is on fire about one mile away from Aiken Technical College, near the intersection of Hwy. 78 and Langley Dam Road. The two lanes headed toward Augusta are blocked. There are no reported injuries.

There is no estimated time for cleanup. Commuters may want to seek alternate routes.

