Home invasion at Walton Way apartment complex

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a home invasion in the Summerville neighborhood of Augusta.

At around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, deputies responded to Colonial Court Apartments on Walton Way for a reported home invasion. Deputies were unable to make contact through the door of the residence and forced their way inside. Inside the apartment, they found a woman who has been assaulted. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was able to contact a friend through Facetime. That friend contacted the sheriff's office.

Investigators say they do not have a description of the suspect at this time. They are reaching out to neighbors for more information. The sheriff's office believes this was an isolated incident but will increase patrols in the area.

