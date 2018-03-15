Home invasion at Walton Way apartment complex

At around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, deputies responded to Colonial Court Apartments on Walton Way for a reported home invasion. Deputies were unable to make contact through the door of the residence and forced their way inside.More >>
Just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 13, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office held a press conference to go over the details of the investigation into the death of Latania Carwell.
At Westside High School, hundreds of students poured throughout the side door at 10 a.m. and stood outside peacefully for seventeen minutes representing the seventeen people killed in last month's shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.
A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Wrightsboro Road Wednesday morning. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, sixty-seven-year-old Charles Hill was walking east on Wrightsboro Road near McCauley Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.
Police have arrested a woman wanted for robbing a North Augusta bank. On Mar. 1, North Augusta Public Safety responded to Regions Bank on West Avenue in North Augusta for a reported robbery.
