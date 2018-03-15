High 5 4 Kids: Aiken Youth Polo Club - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

High 5 4 Kids: Aiken Youth Polo Club

(WFXG) -

These kids are highly trained and doing things most adults could never do.

Not only are they riding horses, they are getting invaluable life lessons.

It takes a certain level balance, precision and accuracy.

Polo is dated as far back to 6th century BC .and to this day., it's one of the most unique team sports out there.

"I had no idea what is was, I knew a horse was involved and you used a stick to hit a ball," said 13-year old Michael Bradford.

Michael Bradford is one of the many kids involved in the Aiken Youth Polo Club. In its third year overall and the first year of indoor polo, they are already
fielding three teams. So why are these kids flocking to it?

"With polo you can really connect with your team with baseball, basketball you have a team but you aren't as close with your coach as you are in polo,
because in polo your coach is your best friend," said Bradford.

That coach, Tiger Kneece, isn't just teaching these kids the skill it takes to play in a "chucker" but also the responsibility of taking care of a horse and
preparing that horse for a match.

"I think it's one of the most important things it does teach them, being involved with this program and having horses there's so much responsibility,
the horses require care of a daily basis. Multiple times throughout the day," said Kneece.

These kids do everything starting from preparing the horses, called tacking up, to getting their gear on all before being able to play. They do this all by themselves.

"They learn responsibility, they learn work, it's done outside, they are in a great environment," said Kneece.

It also can't go without being said that special relationship Michael has built with his horse Tesko is unlike anything else.

"Every time we see him in the barn, he's always running towards us and neighing at us. He loves us and I love him," said Bradford.

