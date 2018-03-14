Westside High Student Organizers on Why National Walkout Day matters

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Wrightsboro Road Wednesday morning. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, sixty-seven-year-old Charles Hill was walking east on Wrightsboro Road near McCauley Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.More >>
A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Wrightsboro Road Wednesday morning. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, sixty-seven-year-old Charles Hill was walking east on Wrightsboro Road near McCauley Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.More >>
Police have arrested a woman wanted for robbing a North Augusta bank. On Mar. 1, North Augusta Public Safety responded to Regions Bank on West Avenue in North Augusta for a reported robbery.More >>
Police have arrested a woman wanted for robbing a North Augusta bank. On Mar. 1, North Augusta Public Safety responded to Regions Bank on West Avenue in North Augusta for a reported robbery.More >>
A Columbia County teacher has been charged for allegedly striking a student. On Friday, Mar. 9, the Harlem Police Department received a report stating that a North Harlem Elementary School teacher struck a student during school hours.More >>
A Columbia County teacher has been charged for allegedly striking a student. On Friday, Mar. 9, the Harlem Police Department received a report stating that a North Harlem Elementary School teacher struck a student during school hours.More >>
Local students join thousands across the country for National School Walkout Day. School systems across the CSRA are handling the day differently.More >>
Local students join thousands across the country for National School Walkout Day. School systems across the CSRA are handling the day differently.More >>