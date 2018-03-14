Westside High Student Organizers on Why National Walkout Day mat - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Westside High Student Organizers on Why National Walkout Day matters

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

At Westside High School, hundreds of students poured throughout the side door at 10am and stood outside peacefully for 17 minutes representing the 17-people killed in last month's shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

One by one, students walked quietly walked onto the fields at Westside High School to show solidarity and demand change for stricter gun laws.

"Emotional. Very emotional. I was like how could somebody go in that school and shoot innocent people. It could have easily been us. Easily," says Seniors Kyundra McCrary, Taylor Lewis & Amaya Moore.

It's what prompted these 3 students and others to coordinate and participate in the national walkout day campaign. During the 17 minutes, students shared speeches pre-approved by the principal and released 17 balloons to honor the 17 victims.

"We gave a story on every victim. What happened to every victim, what they were doing and where they trying to save someone when they were getting killed. And each time a victim's name was mentioned a balloon was released," says Taylor Lewis.

And they tell me their message to lawmakers is simple. "We want change immediately, change needs to happen. How many more students have to be killed for you to make change."

A Richmond County Spokesperson says 9000 students participated in the walkout throughout the district. 

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

