North Harlem Elementary teacher charged for striking student

A Columbia County teacher has been charged for allegedly striking a student. On Friday, Mar. 9, the Harlem Police Department received a report stating that a North Harlem Elementary School teacher struck a student during school hours.More >>
A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Wrightsboro Road Wednesday morning. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, an unidentified man was walking east on Wrightsboro Road near McCauley Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.More >>
Local students join thousands across the country for National School Walkout Day. School systems across the CSRA are handling the day differently.More >>
Just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 13, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office held a press conference to go over the details of the investigation into the death of Latania Carwell.More >>
Every March, National Weather Service meteorologists hold a friendly competition to see which state can sign up the most new observers for the CoCoRaHS network. The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network is made up of thousands of volunteers across the country who collect and submit daily precipitation amounts. The data helps meteorologists at the National Weather Service during heavy rain and snow events and is used by other groups like the Department of Agriculture a...More >>
