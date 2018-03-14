North Harlem Elementary teacher charged for striking student

A Columbia County teacher has been charged for allegedly striking a student.

On Friday, Mar. 9, the Harlem Police Department received a report stating that a North Harlem Elementary School teacher struck a student during school hours. An investigation led to Donald McFatridge being charged with misdemeanor battery.

In a release, the Columbia County School District says it wants to inform NHES parents and the community about the incident.

The Columbia County School District is committed to providing its students with the best education possible in a safe, positive environment. In doing so, we hold our faculty and staff to the highest standards and have zero tolerance for any behavior that detracts from our mission. Accordingly, the teacher has been removed from duty and the School District will take appropriate action.