Don't get benched again with busted brackets. Switch your pool to 5-hour Energy's Realtime Brackets and switch picks during the live Tournament games! Make the right call to get the most points. You in?
Compete and you could win $100 to The Juicy Crab!
3933 Washington Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 650-5400
publicfile@wfxg.com
(706) 650-5400EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.