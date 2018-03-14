Pedestrian struck on Wrightsboro Rd. identified

Scene where pedestrian was stuck on Wrightsboro Rd. near McCauley St. 3/14/18 (WFXG)

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Wrightsboro Road Wednesday morning.

According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, sixty-seven-year-old Charles Hill was walking east on Wrightsboro Road near McCauley Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction. Hill was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died.

Hill was homeless. His body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy.