Man struck and killed walking on Wrightsboro Rd.

Scene where pedestrian was stuck on Wrightsboro Rd. near McCauley St. 3/14/18 (WFXG)

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Wrightsboro Road Wednesday morning.

According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, an unidentified man was walking east on Wrightsboro Road near McCauley Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died.

The man's body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy. The man has yet to be identified.