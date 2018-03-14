Man struck and killed walking on Wrightsboro Rd. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Man struck and killed walking on Wrightsboro Rd.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Scene where pedestrian was stuck on Wrightsboro Rd. near McCauley St. 3/14/18 (WFXG) Scene where pedestrian was stuck on Wrightsboro Rd. near McCauley St. 3/14/18 (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Wrightsboro Road Wednesday morning.

According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, an unidentified man was walking east on Wrightsboro Road near McCauley Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died.

The man's body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy. The man has yet to be identified.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man struck and killed walking on Wrightsboro Rd.

    Man struck and killed walking on Wrightsboro Rd.

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-03-14 15:24:05 GMT
    Scene where pedestrian was stuck on Wrightsboro Rd. near McCauley St. 3/14/18 (WFXG)Scene where pedestrian was stuck on Wrightsboro Rd. near McCauley St. 3/14/18 (WFXG)

    A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Wrightsboro Road Wednesday morning. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, an unidentified man was walking east on Wrightsboro Road near McCauley Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.

    More >>

    A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle on Wrightsboro Road Wednesday morning. According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, an unidentified man was walking east on Wrightsboro Road near McCauley Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same direction.

    More >>

  • CSRA schools plan for National School Walkout Day

    CSRA schools plan for National School Walkout Day

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 6:16 AM EDT2018-03-14 10:16:17 GMT
    CSRA schools prepare for National School Walkout Day Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (WFXG)CSRA schools prepare for National School Walkout Day Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (WFXG)
    CSRA schools prepare for National School Walkout Day Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (WFXG)CSRA schools prepare for National School Walkout Day Wednesday, March 14, 2018. (WFXG)

    Local students join thousands across the country for National School Walkout Day. School systems across the CSRA are handling the day differently.

    More >>

    Local students join thousands across the country for National School Walkout Day. School systems across the CSRA are handling the day differently.

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Latania Carwell's stepfather and mother indicted, accused of murder

    UPDATE: Latania Carwell's stepfather and mother indicted, accused of murder

    Wednesday, March 14 2018 4:31 AM EDT2018-03-14 08:31:51 GMT
    Sheriff Richard Roundtree speaks at press conference on state of Latania Carwell murder investigation 3/13/18 (WFXG)Sheriff Richard Roundtree speaks at press conference on state of Latania Carwell murder investigation 3/13/18 (WFXG)

    Just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 13, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office held a press conference to go over the details of the investigation into the death of Latania Carwell.

    More >>

    Just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 13, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office held a press conference to go over the details of the investigation into the death of Latania Carwell.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly