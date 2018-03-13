CoCoRaHS weather observing network looking for new volunteers

CoCoRaHS volunteer Richard Cutright checks the rain gauge behind his home in Grovetown, GA. (WFXG)

Every March, National Weather Service meteorologists hold a friendly competition to see which state can sign up the most new observers for the CoCoRaHS network.

The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network is made up of thousands of volunteers across the country who collect and submit daily precipitation amounts.

The data helps meteorologists at the National Weather Service during heavy rain and snow events and is used by other groups like the Department of Agriculture and local farmers.

Observer Richard Cutright shared another way that he and others in his Grovetown neighborhood use the information.

“I like to know how much rain is falling in my yard so I know whether to turn my sprinklers on or not, my irrigation system," said Richard Cutright, CoCoRaHS observer. "It really helps in that aspect.”

As of March 12, 2018, South Carolina is in the lead for most new CoCoRaHS subscribers for March 2018. Click here for the latest standings.

Click here for more information on CoCoRaHS and how to sign up.