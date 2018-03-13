CoCoRaHS weather observing network looking for new volunteers - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

CoCoRaHS weather observing network looking for new volunteers

By Pierce Legeion, Meteorologist
Connect
CoCoRaHS volunteer Richard Cutright checks the rain gauge behind his home in Grovetown, GA. (WFXG) CoCoRaHS volunteer Richard Cutright checks the rain gauge behind his home in Grovetown, GA. (WFXG)
GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) -

Every March, National Weather Service meteorologists hold a friendly competition to see which state can sign up the most new observers for the CoCoRaHS network.

The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network is made up of thousands of volunteers across the country who collect and submit daily precipitation amounts.

The data helps meteorologists at the National Weather Service during heavy rain and snow events and is used by other groups like the Department of Agriculture and local farmers.

Observer Richard Cutright shared another way that he and others in his Grovetown neighborhood use the information.

 “I like to know how much rain is falling in my yard so I know whether to turn my sprinklers on or not, my irrigation system," said Richard Cutright, CoCoRaHS observer. "It really helps in that aspect.”

As of March 12, 2018, South Carolina is in the lead for most new CoCoRaHS subscribers for March 2018. Click here for the latest standings.

Click here for more information on CoCoRaHS and how to sign up.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Sheriff Roundtree holds press conference on state of Latania Carwell investigation

    Sheriff Roundtree holds press conference on state of Latania Carwell investigation

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 12:26 PM EDT2018-03-13 16:26:34 GMT
    Sheriff Richard Roundtree speaks at press conference on state of Latania Carwell murder investigation 3/13/18 (WFXG)Sheriff Richard Roundtree speaks at press conference on state of Latania Carwell murder investigation 3/13/18 (WFXG)

    Just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 13, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office held a press conference to go over the details of the investigation into the death of Latania Carwell.

    More >>

    Just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 13, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office held a press conference to go over the details of the investigation into the death of Latania Carwell.

    More >>

  • CoCoRaHS weather observing network looking for new volunteers

    CoCoRaHS weather observing network looking for new volunteers

    Tuesday, March 13 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-03-13 15:04:36 GMT
    CoCoRaHS volunteer Richard Cutright checks the rain gauge behind his home in Grovetown, GA. (WFXG)CoCoRaHS volunteer Richard Cutright checks the rain gauge behind his home in Grovetown, GA. (WFXG)

    Every March, National Weather Service meteorologists hold a friendly competition to see which state can sign up the most new observers for the CoCoRaHS network. The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network is made up of thousands of volunteers across the country who collect and submit daily precipitation amounts. The data helps meteorologists at the National Weather Service during heavy rain and snow events and is used by other groups like the Department of Agriculture a...

    More >>

    Every March, National Weather Service meteorologists hold a friendly competition to see which state can sign up the most new observers for the CoCoRaHS network. The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network is made up of thousands of volunteers across the country who collect and submit daily precipitation amounts.

    More >>

  • Food delivery app Waitr set to launch in Augusta

    Food delivery app Waitr set to launch in Augusta

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:30:43 GMT
    Waitr app (source: Waitr)Waitr app (source: Waitr)
    Waitr app (source: Waitr)Waitr app (source: Waitr)

    A new food delivery service is coming to Augusta. Waitr, an app that allows customers to order delivery from local restaurants, launches Mar. 15. The app allows you to order many restaurants and a Waitr driver will deliver the food to wherever you are for a $5 fee, essentially functioning like Uber but for tasty food.

    More >>

    A new food delivery service is coming to Augusta. Waitr, an app that allows customers to order delivery from local restaurants, launches Mar. 15. The app allows you to order many restaurants and a Waitr driver will deliver the food to wherever you are for a $5 fee, essentially functioning like Uber but for tasty food.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly