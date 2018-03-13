Sheriff Roundtree holds press conference on state of Latania Car - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Sheriff Roundtree holds press conference on state of Latania Carwell investigation

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Sheriff Richard Roundtree speaks at press conference on state of Latania Carwell murder investigation 3/13/18 (WFXG) Sheriff Richard Roundtree speaks at press conference on state of Latania Carwell murder investigation 3/13/18 (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 13, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office held a press conference to go over the details of the investigation into the death of Latania Carwell.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree gave a recap of the investigation. We have put together our own summary, which you can read here. Sheriff Roundtree says the charges against Tonya and Leon Tripp will not be changed because Georgia law allows for murder suspects to be prosecuted without a body. According to Sheriff Roundtree, Tonya Tripp had a well-rehearsed story with several inconsistencies. When pressed, she shut down and would not answer investigators.

Answered during the press conference is one question that has been on everybody's mind: "Why wasn't the body discovered while investigators were searching the area last year?" Sheriff Roundtree says the searches conducted in the months after Carwell's disappearance were based on phone records and inconsistent information provided by Tonya Tripp. When conducting the searches, they asked residents to search their property. The home where the body was found was vacant at the time of those searches. As a person was preparing to move in recently, the property was being surveyed and the remains were found.

This is still an active investigation and the sheriff's office is asking anyone with more information to come forward.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved

