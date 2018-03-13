Sheriff Roundtree holds press conference on state of Latania Carwell investigation

Just after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 13, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office held a press conference to go over the details of the investigation into the death of Latania Carwell.More >>
Every March, National Weather Service meteorologists hold a friendly competition to see which state can sign up the most new observers for the CoCoRaHS network. The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail, and Snow network is made up of thousands of volunteers across the country who collect and submit daily precipitation amounts. The data helps meteorologists at the National Weather Service during heavy rain and snow events and is used by other groups like the Department of Agriculture a...
A new food delivery service is coming to Augusta. Waitr, an app that allows customers to order delivery from local restaurants, launches Mar. 15. The app allows you to order many restaurants and a Waitr driver will deliver the food to wherever you are for a $5 fee, essentially functioning like Uber but for tasty food.
The body of Latania Carwell has been identified in a shallow grave on Golden Camp Road after being missing for nearly a year. After several search parties and endless prayers, Latania Carwell has finally been found. And while residents say this closure was much needed, they are saddened to see how her life ended.
The remains found on Golden Camp Rd. last week have been identified as Latania Janell Carwell. Carwell's body was identified through dental records.
