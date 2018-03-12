Food delivery app Waitr set to launch in Augusta

A new food delivery service is coming to Augusta. Waitr, an app that allows customers to order delivery from local restaurants, launches Mar. 15. The app allows you to order many restaurants and a Waitr driver will deliver the food to wherever you are for a $5 fee, essentially functioning like Uber but for tasty food.More >>
A new food delivery service is coming to Augusta. Waitr, an app that allows customers to order delivery from local restaurants, launches Mar. 15. The app allows you to order many restaurants and a Waitr driver will deliver the food to wherever you are for a $5 fee, essentially functioning like Uber but for tasty food.More >>
The body of Latania Carwell has been identified in a shallow grave on Golden Camp Road after being missing for nearly a year. After several search parties and endless prayers, Latania Carwell has finally been found. And while residents say this closure was much needed, they are saddened to see how her life ended.More >>
The body of Latania Carwell has been identified in a shallow grave on Golden Camp Road after being missing for nearly a year. After several search parties and endless prayers, Latania Carwell has finally been found. And while residents say this closure was much needed, they are saddened to see how her life ended.More >>
The remains found on Golden Camp Rd. last week have been identified as Latania Janell Carwell. Carwell's body was identified through dental records.More >>
The remains found on Golden Camp Rd. last week have been identified as Latania Janell Carwell. Carwell's body was identified through dental records.More >>
Team 21 Studio game developers are continuing their mission to provide a better quality of life to injured veterans through virtual reality. Two veterans got a chance to experience the virtual reality simulations and see how it works.More >>
Team 21 Studio game developers are continuing their mission to provide a better quality of life to injured veterans through virtual reality. Two veterans got a chance to experience the virtual reality simulations and see how it works.More >>
Whole Life Ministries in Augusta will host their second church security seminar to prepare residents in the event of an active shooter situation and several other scenarios. Whole Life Ministries wants to make sure that no one ever feels unsafe while in church or anywhere.More >>
Whole Life Ministries in Augusta will host their second church security seminar to prepare residents in the event of an active shooter situation and several other scenarios. Whole Life Ministries wants to make sure that no one ever feels unsafe while in church or anywhere.More >>