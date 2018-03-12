Food delivery app Waitr set to launch in Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Food delivery app Waitr set to launch in Augusta

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Waitr app (source: Waitr) Waitr app (source: Waitr)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

A new food delivery service is coming to Augusta.

Waitr, an app that allows customers to order delivery from local restaurants, launches Mar. 15. The app allows you to order many restaurants and a Waitr driver will deliver the food to wherever you are for a $5 fee, essentially functioning like Uber but for tasty food.

Dozens of local restaurants have already signed with Waitr, including Cheeseburger Bobby’s, Mellow Mushroom, Mot's Pit Cooked Barbeque, Salsa’s Bar & Grill, and Bodega Ultima. More restaurants are expected to sign.

To celebrate its Augusta launch, Waitr will be hosting a launch party at Mellow Mushroom in Evans on Thursday, Mar. 15 at 5 p.m. Attendees will be able to meet the local Waitr team, enjoy free appetizers, drinks, and swag.

In order to meet demand, Waitr is expected to hire 200 drivers in the area. Anyone who wants to sign up and become a driver should visit their website.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

