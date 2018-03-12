Community responds to Latania Carwell's body being found - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Community responds to Latania Carwell's body being found

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The body of Latania Carwell has been identified in a shallow grave on Golden Camp Road after being missing for nearly a year. After several search parties and endless prayers, Latania Carwell has finally been found.

And while residents say this closure was much needed, they are saddened to see how her life ended. "I’m relieved but I’m still heartbroken," says Pastor Angela Harden, host of the WEZO The Blaze Christian radio show.

After looking for 16-year-old Latania Carwell for almost a year, her body was found behind a home across the street from where residents and authorities had originally searched for her. “We searched this area almost a year ago, right feets away, right across the street. And this baby was laying across the street hurt, dead, and we didn’t know it," says Pastor Harden.


This closure has residents hoping that no other child will ever have to experience a tragedy like this. Some even say that the endless movement to find her has united the city of Augusta. “This whole case broke racial barriers throughout the CSRA. It’s humanity over race. There’s people riding by, white people, black people with tears in their eyes right now as we speak. So yes, she united the city. That’s the sister of the city. And it’s not just our city, it was a nationwide thing," says Ray Montana, CEO of CSRA Street Justice Council.

Residents say the power of prayer and diligence of the community brought her home. “And I just want to thank the city. And I think Janell want to thank the city. I’m going to thank the city for Janell that her spirit is now resting and I thank y’all," says Montana. Pastor Harden says, “Lord thank you for bringing Janell home. It didn’t happen the way we wanted it to happen, but He did it. He did that and we will never forget Janell.”

Right now the Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking at this as a homicide investigation. Fox 54 will continue to keep you updated with more as we receive it.

Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Food delivery app Waitr set to launch in Augusta

    Food delivery app Waitr set to launch in Augusta

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:30:43 GMT
    Waitr app (source: Waitr)Waitr app (source: Waitr)
    Waitr app (source: Waitr)Waitr app (source: Waitr)

    A new food delivery service is coming to Augusta. Waitr, an app that allows customers to order delivery from local restaurants, launches Mar. 15. The app allows you to order many restaurants and a Waitr driver will deliver the food to wherever you are for a $5 fee, essentially functioning like Uber but for tasty food.

    More >>

    A new food delivery service is coming to Augusta. Waitr, an app that allows customers to order delivery from local restaurants, launches Mar. 15. The app allows you to order many restaurants and a Waitr driver will deliver the food to wherever you are for a $5 fee, essentially functioning like Uber but for tasty food.

    More >>

  • Community responds to Latania Carwell's body being found

    Community responds to Latania Carwell's body being found

    Monday, March 12 2018 8:19 PM EDT2018-03-13 00:19:43 GMT

    The body of Latania Carwell has been identified in a shallow grave on Golden Camp Road after being missing for nearly a year. After several search parties and endless prayers, Latania Carwell has finally been found. And while residents say this closure was much needed, they are saddened to see how her life ended.

    More >>

    The body of Latania Carwell has been identified in a shallow grave on Golden Camp Road after being missing for nearly a year. After several search parties and endless prayers, Latania Carwell has finally been found. And while residents say this closure was much needed, they are saddened to see how her life ended.

    More >>

  • Body on Golden Camp Rd. identified as Latania Carwell

    Body on Golden Camp Rd. identified as Latania Carwell

    Monday, March 12 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-03-12 20:53:19 GMT
    Latania Carwell (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)Latania Carwell (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

    The remains found on Golden Camp Rd. last week have been identified as Latania Janell Carwell. Carwell's body was identified through dental records.

    More >>

    The remains found on Golden Camp Rd. last week have been identified as Latania Janell Carwell. Carwell's body was identified through dental records.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly