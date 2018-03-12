Body on Golden Camp Rd. identified as Latania Carwell

The remains found on Golden Camp Rd. last week have been identified as Latania Janell Carwell. Carwell's body was identified through dental records.More >>
Team 21 Studio game developers are continuing their mission to provide a better quality of life to injured veterans through virtual reality. Two veterans got a chance to experience the virtual reality simulations and see how it works.More >>
Whole Life Ministries in Augusta will host their second church security seminar to prepare residents in the event of an active shooter situation and several other scenarios. Whole Life Ministries wants to make sure that no one ever feels unsafe while in church or anywhere.More >>
Grovetown's State of the City address with Mayor Gary Jones and the city council addressed the cities struggles and recent success. Mayor Jones was all about looking towards the future in his address. Mayor Jones stressed the importance of looking towards the future in his address.More >>
Columbia County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Washington Road near Ronal Reagan Drive. The crash involved a injuries involved a black pickup truck and a sedan. Injuries have been reported.More >>
