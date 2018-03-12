Harvick captures third straight win in 2018 with win at Phoenix

KEVIN HARVICK STARTS 2018 NASCAR SEASON WITH 3 STRAIGHT WINS.

Doug Allan, Spirit of Racing, Fox 54

Avondale, Ariz. - What goes around, comes around. After a week of social media slamming, controversy and penalties, Kevin Harvick slammed the lid on any naysayers. Harvick beat Kyle Busch for the win by.744 seconds to win his third straight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2018. After winning Sunday's TicketGuardian 500 at ISM Raceway, Harvick has become the early season leader, locking in his place for the playoffs in dominating fashion. It was the first time a driver has won three in a row since Kyle Busch accomplished the feat at New Hamphire, Kentucky and Indianapolis in 2015.

Harvick's victory was his ninth win at the one-mile track, a record, and the 40th of his career. The win ties NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin for 18th on the all time victory list.

"To come here to a race track that is so good for us is a lot of fun, and everyone was just determined this week, and we wanted to just go stomp the them, "Harvick said. "We didn't stomp them, but we won. That's all that really matters. Just proud of this team. Put a fire in our belly."

Harvick started 10th and didn't lead a lap until he managed to get by Kyle Busch on lap 179. Harvick lead 38 laps, Busch 128 and Kyle Larson 54. Denny Hamlin finished fourth followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Clint Boyer.

NASCAR invades California Speedway next weekend. Don't forget to watch all the NASCAR action right here on FOX 54!