VA Hospital exploring virtual reality for rehabilitation of injured vets

Team 21 Studio game developers are continuing their mission to provide a better quality of life to injured veterans through virtual reality. Two veterans got a chance to experience the virtual reality simulations and see how it works.

VA Hospital representative, Amy Josey, says she’s always had an interest in how virtual reality can help vets with spinal cord injuries. She learned about the developers while visiting Level Up Games in Augusta in search of someone who could help.

She says using virtual reality real-life simulations for rehabilitation will change the lives of veterans who once thought they no longer had a chance. “That it will open the realm of possibly for greater movement. And using this technology will affect a greater change in their strength which will translate to greater independence in their life. There’s a possibility for a greater involvement with the world and much less isolation and loneliness," says Amy Josey, occupational therapist with the VA Hospital in Augusta.

Team 21 Studio is currently in the process of raising funds to purchase better virtual reality equipment for veterans. If you’d like to know how you can help, you can check out the Team 21 Studio GoFund Me page here.